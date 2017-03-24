Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 194.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period.

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) opened at 17.89 on Friday. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 3,943 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-3943-shares-of-mrc-global-inc-mrc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded MRC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MRC Global to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $65,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.