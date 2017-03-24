Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 304 Shares of G&K Services Inc (GK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of G&K Services Inc (NASDAQ:GK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of G&K Services worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of G&K Services by 2,154.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth about $19,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth about $16,281,000. Halcyon Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,600,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,134,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G&K Services Inc (NASDAQ:GK) opened at 97.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. G&K Services Inc has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.99.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company earned $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.31 million. G&K Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G&K Services Inc will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. G&K Services’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-304-shares-of-gk-services-inc-gk.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for G&K Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&K Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.