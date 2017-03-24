Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 13,028 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. GLG LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,519,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,795,000 after buying an additional 262,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

