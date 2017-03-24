Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,988,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after buying an additional 149,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) opened at 79.07 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-reduces-stake-in-dorman-products-inc-dorm.html.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. FBR & Co downgraded Dorman Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CL King downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Michael Kealey sold 20,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,558,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at $883,683.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $1,833,238 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc (Dorman) is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. The Company distributes and markets approximately 150,000 various stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.