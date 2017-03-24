Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 163.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,290,000 after buying an additional 638,753 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $7,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 103,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Magellan Health by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 102,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) opened at 64.625 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.070 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other Magellan Health news, Director Eran Broshy sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $636,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 15,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total transaction of $1,151,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,780 shares of company stock worth $2,880,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

