Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the third quarter worth about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 55.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr lowered Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.32 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.98.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

