Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $10,982,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 81.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 117.70 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company earned $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post $6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital set a $156.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $843,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,210 shares of company stock valued at $43,634,735. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

