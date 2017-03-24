Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 53.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 450,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 155,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,954,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 307.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,411.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.01. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $96,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,169,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,110. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

