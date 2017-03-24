Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 95 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in American Assets Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) opened at 42.07 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.01%. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 24,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,925.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $186,229.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,555. Company insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

