Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MERL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 375 ($4.63) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 500.73 ($6.18).

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) traded up 0.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 474.40. 1,152,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.81 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 488.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.25. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 316.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 507.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/merlin-entertainments-plc-merl-given-new-gbx-450-price-target-at-peel-hunt.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Merlin Entertainments PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20.

Merlin Entertainments PLC Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.