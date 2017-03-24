Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Meritor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meritor Inc (MTOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/meritor-inc-mtor-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

In other Meritor news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $42,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 160,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,413,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,390. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meritor by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 214,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Meritor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm earned $699 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.43 million. Meritor had a net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.