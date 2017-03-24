Meritor Inc (MTOR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target lifted by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised Meritor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Meritor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) traded down 0.511% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.555. The stock had a trading volume of 195,919 shares. Meritor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.669 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.43 million. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $66,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $42,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,975 shares of company stock worth $2,613,390 over the last three months. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $100,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,973,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 268,014 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

