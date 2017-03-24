Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Meritage Homes Corp news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 1,009 shares of Meritage Homes Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $35,869.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 27.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,853 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business earned $880.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.50 million. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Meritage Homes Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family detached homes. It operates in two segments: homebuilding and financial services. It offers a range of homes that are designed to offer to a range of homebuyers. It has homebuilding operations in over three regions: West, which includes Arizona, California Central and East; Central region, which includes Texas, and the East region includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

