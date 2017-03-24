Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Stake Maintained by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after buying an additional 202,185 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.1% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) opened at 12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.15 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Stake Maintained by Janus Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/meridian-bioscience-inc-vivo-stake-maintained-by-janus-capital-management-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Meridian Bioscience and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Melissa Lueke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $50,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,423.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.