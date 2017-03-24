Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) – Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Meredith in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the firm will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Meredith’s FY2018 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Meredith had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm earned $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meredith Co. (MDP) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/meredith-co-mdp-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-3-87-per-share.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Meredith from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) opened at 63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Meredith has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,784,000. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 120,597 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 564,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.