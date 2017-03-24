Merck KGaA’s (MRK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reissued their neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America Corp set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($108.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €101.00 ($108.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.18 ($114.17).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) traded down 0.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting €103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €71.32 and a 12 month high of €105.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.42 and a 200 day moving average of €98.45. The company has a market cap of €45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

