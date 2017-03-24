Merck KGaA (MRK) Receives €105.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €106.35 ($114.35).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research GmbH set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. equinet AG set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, S&P Global set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of €45.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €102.42 and its 200 day moving average is €98.45. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €71.32 and a 1-year high of €105.20.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
.
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.