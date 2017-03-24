Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.18 ($114.17).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) traded down 0.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting €103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €71.32 and a 12 month high of €105.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.42 and a 200 day moving average of €98.45. The company has a market cap of €45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

