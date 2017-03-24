Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 208.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $218.75.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercadolibre stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

