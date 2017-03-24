Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Receives $197.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,985,000. Portland Hill Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 208.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.17. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $218.75.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

