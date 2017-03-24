Meggitt plc (MGGT) Insider Stephen G. Young Sells 30,120 Shares of Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Stephen G. Young sold 30,120 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.46), for a total value of £133,130.40 ($164,419.41).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 440.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.60. Meggitt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 485.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.42 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.43) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Meggitt plc from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.67) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.31) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Meggitt plc from GBX 410 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 444.73 ($5.49).

About Meggitt plc

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

