Medtronic plc. (MDT) EVP Sells $4,140,756.06 in Stock

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 80.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Monday. Vetr lowered shares of Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic plc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic plc. from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic plc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 31,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth about $761,351,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth about $757,324,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 81,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 62,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

