MEDNAX Inc (MD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded MEDNAX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) traded up 1.50% on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,363 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $831 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post $4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $709,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,817.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Sosa sold 10,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $743,026.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,936.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,891 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,256,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,664,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,776,000 after buying an additional 86,578 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,878,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,691,000 after buying an additional 60,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,394,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,417,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,442,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

