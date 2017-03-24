Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Maintained by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board held its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $513.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $46.36.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Medifast had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

In other Medifast news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,084 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $706,081.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,420.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc (Medifast) is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Take Shape For Life, Inc, Jason Enterprises, Inc, Medifast Franchise Systems (MFSI), Inc, Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Nutrition, Inc and Seven Crondall, LLC.

