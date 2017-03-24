Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) traded up 0.16% on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,470 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $599.79 million. Medical Facilities Corp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Medical Facilities Corp Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in over six entities (the Centers), approximately five of which either own a specialty surgical hospital (SSH) or an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The Company’s Centers offer facilities, such as staff, surgical materials and supplies, and other support necessary for scheduled surgical, pain management, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

