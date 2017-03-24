Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) has been given a C$25.00 price target by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Corp from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) traded up 0.93% on Friday, reaching $19.47. 98,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Medical Facilities Corp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $604.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Medical Facilities Corp Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in over six entities (the Centers), approximately five of which either own a specialty surgical hospital (SSH) or an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The Company’s Centers offer facilities, such as staff, surgical materials and supplies, and other support necessary for scheduled surgical, pain management, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

