McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 218 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 221 ($2.73) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.10 ($2.59).
Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) traded down 0.73% on Thursday, hitting GBX 189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,740 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a one year low of GBX 129.36 and a one year high of GBX 283.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.57.
About McCarthy & Stone PLC
Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.