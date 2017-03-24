Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 218 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 221 ($2.73) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.10 ($2.59).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) traded down 0.73% on Thursday, hitting GBX 189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,740 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a one year low of GBX 129.36 and a one year high of GBX 283.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mccarthy-stone-plc-mcs-receives-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About McCarthy & Stone PLC

