McAdam LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 6,613,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,261,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “McAdam LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mcadam-llc-takes-position-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $78.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.