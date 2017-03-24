Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mazor Robotics Ltd. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical devices for surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery. It offers Renaissance(TM), a surgical robotic system to conduct spine surgeries with less radiation. The company operates in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia. Mazor Robotics Ltd. is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $34.00 price objective on Mazor Robotics Ltd – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) traded up 10.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 397,306 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $671.79 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

WARNING: “Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the third quarter worth $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 84.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mazor Robotics Ltd –

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.