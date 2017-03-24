Mateon Therapeutics Inc (MATN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MATN) is set to issue its Q4 2016 quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MATN) traded down 2.0278% on Friday, hitting $0.7054. The stock had a trading volume of 70,187 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Mateon Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The stock’s market cap is $18.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATN. Maxim Group began coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly OXiGENE, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT.

