Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $4,518,000 in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,597,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $166,454,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,054.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,704,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.10 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet boosted their price target on Walt Disney to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $651,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

