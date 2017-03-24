Marriott International Inc (MAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.52% during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.62. 908,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $2,962,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,916 shares in the company, valued at $23,940,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,291 shares of company stock worth $9,961,972. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

