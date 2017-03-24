Marriott International Inc (MAR) Given “Conviction-Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 793,841 shares. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $50,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,020 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $176,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,291 shares of company stock worth $9,961,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,380,000 after buying an additional 1,224,890 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,651,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,832,000 after buying an additional 214,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,757,000 after buying an additional 549,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,898,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,151,000 after buying an additional 3,109,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,717,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,928,000 after buying an additional 4,387,737 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

