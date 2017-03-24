Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 9,000 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $217,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,951.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $112,365.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $116,325.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) traded down 3.07% on Friday, hitting $23.66. 404,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

