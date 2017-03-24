Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $817,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,807,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $818,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $816,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $1,665,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $831,800.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $834,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $835,400.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $1,667,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,648,200.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 3,701,775 shares of the company were exchanged. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. salesforce.com, inc.’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,980,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,211,187,000 after buying an additional 585,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,648,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $616,865,000 after buying an additional 420,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Vetr cut shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com, inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

