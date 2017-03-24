Man Wah Holdings Ltd to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, CLSA Forecasts (MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Ltd (OTC:MAWHY) – CLSA issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for Man Wah Holdings in a research report issued on Monday. CLSA analyst T. Lee anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. CLSA also issued estimates for Man Wah Holdings’ FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Man Wah Holdings (OTC:MAWHY) opened at 16.44 on Thursday. Man Wah Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

