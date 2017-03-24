Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 267.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Main Street Capital by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) opened at 36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.96 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/main-street-capital-co-main-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in various industry sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.