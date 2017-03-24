MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,058 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 1,655,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $81,654,000. Mason Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $11,865,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of MAG Silver Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 252,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mag-silver-corp-mag-short-interest-up-6-1-in-march.html.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.