LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,152,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after buying an additional 288,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 951,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 342.0% in the third quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 142,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,258,000 after buying an additional 79,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.09 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

