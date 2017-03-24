Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.50 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 3.98% on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 893,980 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Lumentum Holdings has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,226.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 512 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $25,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,142.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,987 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 3,973.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 96,425 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

