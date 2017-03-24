Luceco PLC (LUCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 235 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Luceco PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192.25. 68,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.85. The stock’s market cap is GBX 309.14 million. Luceco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 200.00.

Luceco PLC Company Profile

Luceco plc offers a range of brands, including Luceco, BG Electrical, Masterplug and Ross. The Company’s products include Luxpanel, Epsilon and ambient lighting. Luceco light emitting diode (LED) lighting provides commercial and domestic lighting solutions. BG Electrical is a wiring accessory manufacturing brand, which serves electrical trade and specifiers.

