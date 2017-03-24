Loopup Group PLC (LOOP) Insider Sells £1,591,000 in Stock

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) insider Nicolas Goulet sold 1,075,000 shares of Loopup Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £1,591,000 ($1,964,925.28).

Shares of Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635 shares. Loopup Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 104.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 188.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 55.45 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.08.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Loopup Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Loopup Group PLC Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc, formerly LoopUp Group Limited, is a software-as-a-service provider of remote meetings. The Company’s product, LoopUp, is designed to eliminate frustrations associated with conference calls and deliver a remote meeting experience for mainstream business users. For hosts, the LoopUp meeting includes ability to create a meeting invite directly from Microsoft Outlook in over two clicks; a call start alert to their desktop and mobile/tablet devices as soon as their first invited guest joins the meeting; ability to identify who has the distracting background noise and mute their line, and ability to allow other guests to share their screen at the host’s discretion.

