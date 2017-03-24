Lookers PLC (LOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.40 ($2.10).

Several analysts have commented on LOOK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Lookers PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) traded up 0.42% on Friday, hitting GBX 120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,820 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.24. Lookers PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 166.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 477.61 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Lookers PLC’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Lookers PLC Company Profile

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

