Loews Co. (L) Stake Decreased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Loews were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 284,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Loews by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,125,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,453,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,987,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) opened at 46.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.05.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Loews had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company earned $3.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/loews-co-l-stake-decreased-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.