LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy Sells 2,447 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $16,272.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded up 2.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 335,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $393.52 million. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. LivePerson’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LivePerson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in LivePerson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

