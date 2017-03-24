Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $88.73.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,231,813.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,590.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $559,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

