Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) opened at 1105.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/liberum-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-honeycomb-investment-trust-plc-hony.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.