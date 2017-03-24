Liberty Property Trust (LPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) opened at 38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.
LPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial Corp. lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.
Liberty Property Trust Company Profile
Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.
