LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Receives $14.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised LG Display Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nomura raised LG Display Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LG Display Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) opened at 13.08 on Tuesday. LG Display Co has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LG Display Co
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Co Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display Co Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.