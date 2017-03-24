Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 817.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $827.51 and a 200 day moving average of $794.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The company earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/letko-brosseau-associates-inc-boosts-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,024.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $891.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $865.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.57.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $849.50, for a total value of $3,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.58, for a total transaction of $26,751,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,375,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.